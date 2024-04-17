Toshiba mulls cutting thousands of domestic jobs to reduce costs

Newsfrom Japan

Toshiba Corp. is considering cutting thousands of workers in Japan as part of efforts to reduce costs and improve business efficiency, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The job cuts, mainly targeting the company’s back-office departments, are expected to be included in its business strategy due to be announced by mid-May, the sources said.

The technology conglomerate had 106,648 employees as of the end of March 2023, according to its website.

The restructuring is part of its efforts to focus its resources on its growth domains such as infrastructure, energy and digitalization, a...