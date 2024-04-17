Baseball: Espinoza shines yet again as Buffaloes blank Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

Anderson Espinoza delivered his third impressive start in Japan, and the Orix Buffaloes scored four late runs Wednesday in a 5-0 Pacific League win over the Rakuten Eagles.

Espinoza (3-0) allowed five singles but no walks while striking out seven over seven innings at Sendai’s Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi. The right-hander has allowed one run in 20 innings.

Last year’s PL batting champion, Yuma Tongu, opened the scoring with a second-inning solo homer off veteran right-hander Takayuki Kishi (0-2), who allowed one run over six innings.

“I was just going out to compete in every inning, since most ...