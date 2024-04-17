Football: Marinos edged 1-0 at Ulsan in ACL semifinal 1st leg

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos went down 1-0 away to South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai on Wednesday in the first leg of the Asian Champions League semifinals.

Making their first appearance at this stage of the competition, the 2022 J-League champions Marinos had plenty of shots but lacked a cutting edge against the two-time reigning K League champions at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium.

Lee Dong Gyeong gave Ulsan the 19th-minute lead after forward Joo Min Kyu controlled a low cross and laid the ball off for the midfielder to sweep home past Marinos keeper William Popp, converting their only on-target first-half sh...