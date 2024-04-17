Football: Former Japan captain Hasebe retiring at end of season at 40

Newsfrom Japan

Makoto Hasebe, the 40-year-old former Japan captain and long-term stalwart at Eintracht Frankfurt, announced Wednesday he will retire at the end of the season. The Shizuoka Prefecture native captained Japan in three straight World Cups from 2010 and won 114 caps for the Samurai Blue, while enjoying a long successful career in the German Bundesliga where he has spent 17 seasons since 2008, racking up an Asian record of 383 top-tier appearances. "It was a difficult decision, but I knew this day would come eventually. I think that this is the proper timing," Hasebe told a press conference, statin...