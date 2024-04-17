U.S., Japanese, S. Korean finance chiefs hold 1st 3-way meeting

Newsfrom Japan

The finance ministers of the United States, Japan and South Korea on Wednesday held a trilateral meeting for the first time, as the countries expand the scope of their cooperation beyond security.

The ministers met in Washington on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a press conference on Tuesday that she will coordinate with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts, Shunichi Suzuki and Choi Sang Mok, “on issues from sanctions to climate and financial resilience in the Pacific Islands.”

The refe...