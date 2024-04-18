URGENT: Biden says U.S. Steel should remain “totally American” firm
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that United States Steel Corp. should remain a “totally American” company.
Biden’s latest statement about Nippon Steel Corp.'s planned acquisition of the U.S. company was made at the headquarters of the United Steelworkers, a powerful labor union, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in November’s presidential election.