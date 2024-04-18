URGENT: Japan, U.S. finance chiefs to work closely on currency issues: Suzuki

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Wednesday he had a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during which they agreed the two countries will communicate closely on currency issues, at a time of considerable depreciation of the yen against the U.S. dollar.

Suzuki told reporters in Washington he informed Yellen of Japan’s position that it is desirable for exchange rates to “move stably, reflecting fundamentals” and that Tokyo will take appropriate measures to deal with “excessive movements.”