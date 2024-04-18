Tokyo stocks open lower as chip shares fall on ASML earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower in early trading Thursday as semiconductor-related shares fell, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street following weaker-than-expected earnings from Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 267.55 points, or 0.70 percent, from Wednesday to 37,694.25. The broader Topix index was down 8.48 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,654.67.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, real estate and machinery shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 154.32-35 yen compared with 15...