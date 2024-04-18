URGENT: G7 finance chiefs say excessive forex moves bad for global economy
Finance ministers from the Group of Seven countries on Wednesday reaffirmed their view that excessive movements in foreign exchange rates can have adverse effects on economic stability.
A joint statement released after their meeting in Washington also said the ministers will “ensure close coordination of any future measure to diminish Iran’s ability to acquire, produce, or transfer weapons to support its destabilizing regional activities.”