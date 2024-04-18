CORRECTED: Tokyo stocks higher in morning as dip-buying offsets chip losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Thursday morning, as buying on dips after the market’s three-day losing streak erased earlier losses from semiconductor-related shares that tracked their U.S. counterparts overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 129.07 points, or 0.34 percent, from Wednesday to 38,090.87. The broader Topix index was up 19.43 points, or 0.73 percent, at 2,682.58.

The U.S. dollar was capped in the lower 154 yen zone in Tokyo amid wariness that Japanese authorities may conduct a yen-buying intervention, after finance ministers of the United States, Japan and South Korea agreed ...