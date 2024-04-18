M6.6 quake in western Japan leaves at least 9 injured

Newsfrom Japan

At least nine people were injured late Wednesday after an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck a wide area of western Japan.

The quake at 11:14 p.m. registered lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ainan, Ehime Prefecture, and Sukumo, Kochi Prefecture, both on Shikoku Island, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

According to prefectural governments and local fire departments, six people in Ehime Prefecture and one person in Kochi Prefecture sustained minor injuries, while two were hurt in Oita Prefecture in the Kyushu region, southwestern Japan.

Shikoku Railway ...