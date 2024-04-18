Baseball: Ohtani goes 3-for-4 in Dodgers’ loss to Nationals

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-4 in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2-0 loss against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday to tie for most hits this season in Major League Baseball.

The two-way star registered three hits in a game for the third time this season with singles to right in the first and sixth innings and another to center in the eighth at Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani is joint MLB leader with 31 hits alongside Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts and the Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve.

The two-time American League MVP, who raised his batting average to .360, also had his fourth stolen base of the season.

