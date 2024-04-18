Oracle to invest $8 bil. in Japan to respond to growing AI demand

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese unit of U.S. IT firm Oracle Corp. said Thursday it will invest $8 billion in Japan over the next 10 years to respond to the country’s growing demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

The U.S. technology company will strengthen the capabilities of its data centers in Tokyo and Osaka by introducing high-performance graphics processing units used for developing AI, it said.

The move will help the Japanese government and companies manage their data inside Japan, reducing the risk of it leaking outside the country, the company said.

The announcement follows similar inves...