China's Wang warns against rifts in Indo-Pacific on Indonesia visit

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday warned against attempts to create rifts in the Indo-Pacific region, apparently taking aim at a recent trilateral summit between the United States, Japan and the Philippines. "We must be highly vigilant about various small circles formed in the region and oppose any attempt to create confrontation" between groups of nations, Wang Yi told reporters after his talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, stressing the need for the two countries to work to maintain peace and stability in the region. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese P...