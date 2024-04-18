Nippon Steel says buyout ensures U.S. Steel to remain American icon

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Steel Corp. and United States Steel Corp. stressed on Thursday that the U.S. steelmaker will remain “an iconic American company for generations to come” even after the planned acquisition by the Japanese firm.

The joint statement came after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed Wednesday that U.S. Steel will remain “totally American” in his latest show of support for unionized workers who oppose the deal.

The announcement comes as the deal has become a point of dispute in November’s presidential election. Winning support from union voters in Pennsylvania, where U.S. Steel is headquartered, is ...