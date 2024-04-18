Football: Tomiyasu unable to stop Arsenal's Champions League exit

Newsfrom Japan

Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu returned to the Arsenal starting lineup following an injury layoff but could not prevent the English side's Champions League quarterfinal exit as Bayern Munich claimed a 3-2 aggregate victory with their 1-0 win in Wednesday's second leg. Manager Mikel Arteta opted for Tomiyasu on the left of his four-man defense, and the 25-year-old kept Bayern winger Leroy Sane quiet at Allianz Arena, but Joshua Kimmich's 63rd-minute header gave the German giants the decisive goal. Tomiyasu was hurt in early February while playing for Japan at the Asian Cup and had been limite...