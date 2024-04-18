Court orders ex-head of illegal manga site to pay 1.7 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo District Court ruled Thursday that the former operator of a now-defunct website allowing users access to pirated manga must pay a total of around 1.7 billion yen ($11 million) in damages to three major Japanese publishers. The compensation over the website Manga-Mura is the largest ever levied in similar lawsuits, according to the plaintiffs -- Shogakukan Inc., Kadokawa Corp. and Shueisha Inc. The former operator, Romi Hoshino, 32, told reporters he is "unconvinced" by the ruling, and that he has "no regrets regarding Manga-Mura." Hoshino was convicted in 2021 of copyright infringeme...