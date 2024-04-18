Average price of Tokyo area condo up 9.5% to record high in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo and its surrounding areas rose 9.5 percent in fiscal 2023 from the previous year to 75.66 million yen ($490,000), hitting a record for the third consecutive year, a research institute said Thursday.

Sales of ultrahigh-value properties in central Tokyo and soaring materials and construction costs helped boost the average price, along with intensified competition with commercial complexes and hotels to build in convenient locations, such as near major railway stations.

In Tokyo’s 23 central wards, the average price surpassed 100 million yen fo...