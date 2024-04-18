Doctors, dentists sue Google for keeping reviews they say are unfair

Newsfrom Japan

A group of doctors and dentists in Japan on Thursday filed a lawsuit seeking a total of about 1.4 million yen ($9,000) in damages from Google LLC for keeping what they say are unfair reviews posted on its navigation app.

The plaintiffs, made up of 63 professionals in the health care industry nationwide, filed the suit with the Tokyo District Court, claiming groundless negative reviews left on Google Maps caused enormous disadvantages to their businesses.

It is the first such action against a technology giant providing platform services, according to their defense counsel.

On Google Maps, users...