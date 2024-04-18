Baseball: Tigers come from behind against tough Giants pitchers

Newsfrom Japan

The Central League champion Hanshin Tigers snapped Tomoyuki Sugano’s scoreless-inning streak Thursday and came from behind to beat the Yomiuri Giants 2-1 in 10 innings, on the first run scored off closer Taisei Ota this season.

Sugano took a 1-0 lead into the eighth inning at historic Koshien Stadium near Osaka before the Tigers tied it on a Shota Morishita RBI single, snapping the 34-year-old’s string of 20 scoreless innings to start the season.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the 10th with no outs against Ota (0-1) before Teruaki Sato ended the game with an RBI single. The Giants closer came ...