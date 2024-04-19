BOJ chief hints at rate hike if weak yen raises inflation fears

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Thursday suggested a possible need to raise interest rates again if the yen's depreciation continues and leads to notable price increases. "If the scale of impact that cannot be ignored arises, there could be a change in monetary policy," Ueda told a press conference in Washington after a Group of 20 finance leaders meeting, noting that the weak yen could raise trend inflation through increases in prices of imported goods. He said the Japanese central bank will show how the yen's decline against the U.S. dollar and other currencies since January has affecte...