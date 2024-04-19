Tokyo stocks open sharply lower on weak chip shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Friday, weighed down by major semiconductor-related companies that declined in line with their U.S. counterparts overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 546.00 points, or 1.43 percent, from Thursday to 37,533.70. The broader Topix index was down 23.23 points, or 0.87 percent, at 2,654.22.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, machinery and metal product shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 154.61-62 yen compared with 154.60-70 yen in New York and 154.27-28 yen in Tokyo at ...