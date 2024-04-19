Victory strategy for Ukraine needed, top Estonian general says

Newsfrom Japan

As the already two-year-old Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Estonia’s commander-in-chief has advocated a new strategy for the Eastern European country he says would bring victory.

“The initiative I would highlight is what the Estonian government proposed a few months ago. We call it the Victory Strategy,” Gen. Martin Herem said during a recent interview with Kyodo News.

“The main idea is that if each Ramstein coalition country supports Ukraine with 0.25 percent of its GDP, then we would exceed the resources that Russia is using for the war. And that should give Ukraine enough power to l...