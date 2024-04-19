Baseball: Maeda roughed up by Rangers in Tigers’ loss

Newsfrom Japan

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda’s early season struggle continued Thursday as he served up three homers and gave up six runs in 2-2/3 innings in a 9-7 loss to the Texas Rangers.

The veteran Japanese right-hander got a no-decision after the Tigers rallied to tie the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the fourth. His ERA rose to 7.64 in his first season with the Tigers.

The Rangers’ Marcus Semien, Jonah Heim and Adolis Garcia homered off Maeda in the first, second and third innings, respectively.

Maeda allowed seven hits while walking two and striking out two at Comerica Park.

“I can’t throw anythi...