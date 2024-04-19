Baseball: New heat time-outs planned for Japan high school c’ship

Newsfrom Japan

In the latest measure to protect players and fans at the national high school baseball championship, the tournament’s governing body said Friday it will test out a midday interval this year to reduce exposure to the extreme summer heat.

On days with three games, a two-session format will see one or two morning games followed by an interval of some hours prior to the evening session, according to the Japan High School Baseball Federation.

“It’s abnormally hot,” said Seibu Lions pitcher Kona Takahashi, who led Maebashi Ikuei to the 2013 summer championship. “Measures have to be considered for th...