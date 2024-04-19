Baseball: Osuna, Murakami homers lift Swallows over BayStars

Newsfrom Japan

Jose Osuna and Munetaka Murakami each homered for the second straight day to lift the Yakult Swallows to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the DeNA BayStars on Friday in the Central League.

Osuna, who homered twice and drove in six runs the night before in Nagoya, tied it 3-3 in the sixth inning at Tokyo’s historic Jingu Stadium. Murakami then led off Yakult’s eighth to put the hosts in front against DeNA reliever Hiromu Ise (0-1).

Murakami, who had a Triple Crown season in 2022, did not hit his first home run of the season until last Sunday, against the BayStars in Yokohama. He went 3-for-4...