N. Korea says it conducted cruise missile "super-large warhead" test

North Korea has conducted "a power test of a super-large warhead" for a cruise missile and a test launch of its new anti-aircraft missile in the Yellow Sea, Pyongyang's state-run media reported Saturday. The country's Missile Administration said the test of a warhead for the Hwasal-1 Ra-3 strategic cruise missile and test-firing of the Pyoljji-1-2 new-type anti-aircraft missile were conducted Friday afternoon as "part of the regular activities" for the rapid development of technologies related to new-type weapon systems. The tests "had nothing to do with the surrounding situation," according t...