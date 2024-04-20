Football: Japan book quarterfinal spot at U-23 Asian Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan secured a quarterfinal place at the under-23 Asian Cup men's football tournament with a 2-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates on Friday. Japan's second win in as many games guaranteed that they will finish in the top two with South Korea in four-team Group B at the qualifying event for this summer's Paris Olympics. After Japan manager Go Oiwa made seven changes to his starting eleven from Tuesday's 1-0 opening win over China, Seiji Kimura and Sota Kawasaki scored with headers in the 27th and 66th minutes, respectively, at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. "We had created many chances...