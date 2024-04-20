Supplement sales in Japan shrink 8% after red yeast rice pill scare

Newsfrom Japan

Sales in Japan of supplements claiming to have health benefits have fallen 7.7 percent from a year earlier after reports of hospitalizations linked to a red yeast rice dietary supplement, according to recent industry data. Sales of supplements classed as food claiming functional benefits to the body dropped in the week from March 25 for the first time in 11 weeks to 870 million yen ($5.6 million) amid growing concerns about such products, Intage Inc. said. The drop came after Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. reported on March 22 that some people developed health problems after taking its "beni-koj...