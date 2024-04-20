Baseball: Yamamoto strikes out 9, allows 4 runs in Dodgers' loss

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out nine over six innings while surrendering four runs but did not figure in the decision for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost 9-4 to the New York Mets on Friday. Yamamoto allowed seven hits and issued one walk at Dodger Stadium in his 99-pitch effort. The nine strikeouts are the most so far in his five-game Major League Baseball career. The Dodgers tied the game 4-4 in the sixth, but a seventh-inning error put a runner on for Francisco Lindor, who homered off Dodgers' reliever Daniel Hudson (1-1) to give the Mets the lead for good. The Mets opened the scoring in the...