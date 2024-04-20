Football: Youngster Sakamoto helps Gamba win grudge match at Reds

Newsfrom Japan

Gamba Osaka attacker Isa Sakamoto netted for the second week in a row to clinch his side a 1-0 win away to traditional rivals Urawa Reds on Saturday. The 20-year-old Gamba academy product sealed the points for Spanish manager Dani Poyatos' team in the 78th minute of the J-League first-division clash with an assured finish against the run of play. With Saitama Stadium a sea of red for the grudge match, Urawa dominated possession but failed to convert a number of chances to swing the contest in their favor. Reds midfielder Atsuki Ito steered a header into the woodwork before Sakamoto struck on a...