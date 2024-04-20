Baseball: Kitayama hurls 1st career shutout as Fighters stop Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Koki Kitayama allowed four hits over the distance for his first career shutout, pitching the Nippon Ham Fighters past the Lotte Marines 2-0 Saturday. Kitayama (2-0) struck out seven, walked one batter and hit another in the 116-pitch gem at Es Con Field Hokkaido near Sapporo. The win allowed the Fighters to move past Lotte into second place in the Pacific League. "The fans always give me nice applause when I take the mound to start an inning, and in the eighth and ninth inning, that was a big boost," said the 25-year-old Kitayama. Go Matsumoto singled in the first off tough Lotte lefty Kazuya ...