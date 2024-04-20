Corrosion found in treated radioactive water tanks at Fukushima plant

Newsfrom Japan

Corrosion has been found on the inside of tanks used to store treated radioactive water at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, its operator has revealed.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said there are no problems with the strength of the tanks, but added that some of the more than 1,000 containers at the plant were installed over 10 years ago and have aged over time.

A TEPCO official said the operator will continue to inspect the tanks.

The firm began releasing the treated water containing tritium from the plant into the Pacific Ocean in August 2023 despite backlash ...