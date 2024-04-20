Honda to invest in Brazil to boost flexible-fuel vehicle production

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. said Friday that it will invest 4.2 billion reals ($803 million) in Brazil in a bid to boost its production of “flexible-fuel vehicles,” which are powered by both gasoline and ethanol.

Following the announcement, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva released a statement welcoming Honda’s investment plan, which is expected to create around 1,700 new jobs at its factory in Sao Paulo.

In Brazil, flexible-fuel vehicles have become more popular as they can run on bioethanol produced by fermenting botanical resources such as sugar cane.

The Brazilian government has been focu...