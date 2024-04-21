Delta to scrap connecting flight baggage checks in U.S. from Haneda

Newsfrom Japan

Delta Air Lines Inc. will scrap required baggage checks for its passengers from Tokyo’s Haneda airport when they take connecting domestic flights in the United States, according to a senior executive.

Jeff Moomaw, Delta’s vice president for the Asia Pacific region, said in a recent interview that the airline is working out the details of the planned measure in consultation with Japan’s transport ministry alongside U.S. authorities, with an eye to introducing the new rule this year at the earliest.

The airline hopes to do the same for South Korea’s Incheon airport, he added.

Under existing rule...