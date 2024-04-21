Baseball: Cubs' Imanaga wins 3rd straight decision

Newsfrom Japan

Shota Imanaga earned his third straight winning decision at the start of his Major League Baseball career after holding the Miami Marlins to three runs over six innings in the Chicago Cubs' 5-3 win. Imanaga (3-0) allowed five hits and struck out that many in the second game of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. The former DeNA BayStars lefty had yielded no earned runs in his previous three starts with the Cubs, winning two. He gave up his first MLB earned run in the two-run fourth when Marlins cleanup hitter Tim Anderson doubled in a run. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with an RBI single to give the...