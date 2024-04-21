Baseball: Kato throws surprising Fighters' 2nd straight shutout

Newsfrom Japan

Lefty Takayuki Kato scattered nine hits and a walk over the distance in the Nippon Ham Fighters' 5-0 win over the Lotte Marines in the Pacific League on Sunday. It was the second straight complete game shutout for the Fighters, who finished last the past two seasons. The three-game sweep at Es Con Field Hokkaido moved them to within one game of the league-leading SoftBank Hawks. The Fighters infield turned four double plays behind Kato (1-3), who struck out five, allowing him to keep the Marines off the board despite putting a runner on in every inning. "My first three games were painful, so t...