Football: Nagoya end Cerezo's 8-game unbeaten start to J1 season

Newsfrom Japan

Kensuke Nagai struck the 82nd-minute winner as Nagoya Grampus ended Cerezo Osaka's eight-game unbeaten start to the J-League first-division season with a 2-1 home win on Sunday. J1 debutant Machida Zelvia return to the top of the table on 19 points after beating FC Tokyo 2-1 away in their capital derby, moving a point above Cerezo. Nagoya, unbeaten in their last six games, climb to fifth on 16 points. Cerezo dominated the first half. Their best chance fell to Kakeru Funaki in the 13th minute, but the defender's header off a corner was tipped onto the bar by Nagoya keeper Mitch Langerak. A dubi...