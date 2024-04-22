Baseball: Ohtani passes Matsui for most MLB homers by Japanese player

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit the 176th home run of his major league career Sunday, breaking a tie with Hideki Matsui for the most by a Japanese-born player.

Ohtani’s No. 176, off New York Mets right-hander Adrian Houser, was a no-doubter as soon as the ball left his bat at Dodger Stadium. The two-run homer went deep into the seats in right-center field, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the third inning of what would eventually be a 10-0 victory.

The 2023 American League home run leader raised his season home run total to five.

