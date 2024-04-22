Tokyo stocks rebound in morning as Middle East concern eases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Monday morning following steep falls late last week as fears of an escalation in the Middle East conflict eased.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 266.62 points, or 0.72 percent, from Friday to 37,334.97. The broader Topix index was up 34.52 points, or 1.31 percent, at 2,660.84.

The U.S. dollar was firm in the upper 154 yen range in Tokyo on prospects that the interest rate differential between the United States and Japan will remain wide as the Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates elevated amid persistent inflation.

At noon, the dollar fetched 154.64...