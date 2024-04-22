Football: Ueda lifts 1st career trophy as Feyenoord win Dutch Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan men’s football team striker Ayase Ueda relished his first career title Sunday after 10-man Feyenoord captured the Dutch Cup with a 1-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen.

The 25-year-old came off the bench in the 75th minute of the final against an NEC side featuring Japanese attackers Koki Ogawa and Kodai Sano.

Brazilian Igor Paixao netted the winner in the 59th minute at Rotterdam’s De Kuip stadium, where the home side went down a man after winger Yankuba Minteh’s second yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Adding further drama, the match was halted twice due to fireworks in the stands, with the sec...