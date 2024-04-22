Turkish Airlines diverges from instructed landing route at Haneda

Newsfrom Japan

A Turkish Airlines passenger flight diverged from its instructed landing route at Tokyo’s Haneda airport and performed a go-around, prompting Japan’s transport ministry to investigate the incident, ministry officials said Monday.

Turkish Airlines Flight 198 from Istanbul was meant to land on Runway B at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, but air traffic controllers noticed it approaching Runway D and instructed it to perform a go-around so it could land safely. The aircraft landed some 25 minutes later on Runway D, according to the ministry.

In September, a Turkish Airlines passenger aircraft diver...