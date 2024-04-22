Tokyo stocks rebound on eased Middle East tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Monday, as easing fears over escalation in the Middle East spurred buying following heavy selling late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 370.26 points, or 1.00 percent, from Friday at 37,438.61. The broader Topix index finished 36.14 points, or 1.38 percent, higher at 2,662.46.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, air transportation and land transportation issues.

The U.S. dollar was firm in the upper 154 yen range in Tokyo on prospects the interest rate differential between the United States and Japan will remain...