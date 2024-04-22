Basketball: Japan men, women to host Australia in Olympic warm-ups

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Basketball Association announced Monday that the men's and women's national teams will warm up for the Paris Olympics with games against Australia in June. The Tokyo Olympic silver medal-winning women's team, currently ranked ninth in the world, will face No. 3 Australia at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center in Sapporo on June 20 and 21. The men's teams will play each other at the same venue on June 22 and 23 in a rematch of their group-stage encounter at last year's FIBA World Cup in Okinawa, which Australia won 109-89. Japan's men, now 26th in the world, successfully advanced throu...