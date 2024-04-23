Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday led by heavyweight technology-related shares, with investor sentiment lifted by gains on Wall Street overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 250.48 points, or 0.67 percent, from Monday to 37,689.09. The broader Topix index was up 12.98 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,675.44.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, wholesale trade and securities house issues.

The U.S. dollar was firm in the upper 154 yen level after hitting a new 34-year high of 154.85 yen in New York overnight amid prospects th...