URGENT: Japan mulling all options, to take appropriate steps as yen falls

Japan will take appropriate action to counter excessive volatility in the currency market without ruling out any options, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday, as the yen weakened further and neared the psychologically important 155 line against the U.S. dollar.

Suzuki said the government is monitoring foreign exchange movements with “a high sense of urgency” while maintaining close communication with the monetary authorities of other nations.

His comments came amid caution about another round of market intervention by Japanese authorities to slow the yen’s rapid decline.