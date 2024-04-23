Football: Japan lose to S. Korea, face Qatar in U-23 Asian Cup last 8

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will face hosts Qatar in the quarterfinals of the U-23 Asian Cup after a 1-0 loss to South Korea on Monday consigned Go Oiwa’s men to a second-place finish in Group B.

Kim Min Woo’s 75th-minute header secured South Korea first place and a meeting with Indonesia in the last eight of the Olympic qualifying event, which will send the top three teams to the men’s football tournament in Paris.

Japan and South Korea had both won their two previous games, leaving them with identical records coming into their group-stage finale.

“We’d love to have won but will look to switch our focus as we have...