Baseball: Solid Kikuchi pitches Blue Jays to win over Royals

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi struck out four over six strong innings as he pitched the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-3 win against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Kikuchi (2-1) won his second straight start after allowing two earned runs on five hits and no walks at Kauffman Stadium. The Japanese lefty did not surrender a run until Maikel Garcia’s two-run homer on a 2-2 pitch with one out in the bottom of the sixth.

Bo Bichette gave the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead in the third inning with his bases-clearing triple. The visitors then went up 5-0 on Daulton Varsho’s two-run blast in the sixth.