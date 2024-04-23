Tokyo stocks rise in morning after Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning as investors took heart from advances on Wall Street overnight, but gains were limited ahead of the release of earnings in the United States and Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 99.45 points, or 0.27 percent, from Monday to 37,538.06. The broader Topix index was up 3.96 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,666.42.

The U.S. dollar stayed in the upper 154 yen range after briefly hitting a new 34-year high of 154.85 yen in New York overnight, with further rises capped amid wariness over a possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese monetary authorities...