IAEA starts 2nd review of Fukushima water treatment process

An International Atomic Energy Agency task force on Tuesday began a review of the process in which radioactive water is treated at the Fukushima nuclear plant, the second it has conducted since Japan started releasing the water into the ocean last August.

The task force will inspect the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan on Wednesday while the current release is underway, and hold discussions with the industry ministry, the plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and the Nuclear Regulation Authority during its mission through Friday.

In the opening se...